SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have asked for help tracking down a kidnapping suspect.
Police said Wednesday Lashaud Burgess has active warrants for domestic violence high and aggravated, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and unlawful neglect of a child.
Anyone with information on Burgess’ whereabouts is asked to call 864-596-2222.
