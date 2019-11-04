SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot along Amherst Drive on November 1st, just after 6 p.m.
Police say when the department responded they located the victim, who was then transported to the hospital by Spartanburg EMS.
After speaking with witnesses, police learned an argument had transpired between several people prior to the shooting. Police say several cars fled the scene, one described as possibly being a blue Toyota truck with chrome wheels.
Unfortunately, the Spartanburg County Coroner said the victim passed away at the hospital. He was identified as 38-year-old Jason Sashaun Eison of Westview Boulevard in Spartanburg.
Eison died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators are asking for any tips as they continue to work the homicide of Jason Rashaun Eison. Investigators are now searching for a dark blue pick up truck with chrome wheels and believe the suspect to be a tall and thin male with dreadlocks.
If you have any information on this case, please contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 864.596.2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.