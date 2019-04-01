SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they are investigating after someone broke in through the roof of a church and stole musical equipment.
Police said they were called to Body Builders Christian Ministries on Union Street Sunday morning.
Church officials said they found some ceiling tiles on the floor and then discovered a keyboard and amplifier were missing.
Police said the suspects used a ladder on the property to access the roof and then entered the church through a vent on the roof.
There is no surveillance footage of the incident but police said a hammer was found at the scene and is being checked for fingerprints.
