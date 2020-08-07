SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating after an Upstate high school's baseball field was vandalized.
Windows were broken along with the words “Don’t lock us out *****,” were written in blue paint at Spartanburg High School's baseball field at Duncan Park.
According to the report from Spartanburg Police, a speaker stand was knocked over in the stands and in one of the rooms several electrical wires were pulled from the walls.
Police say after speaking with a district employee, they said they are in the process of renovating the grandstands to the baseball field, and said it appeared that no real damage was done.
