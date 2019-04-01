SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they are investigating after a 12-year-old claimed he was robbed by two people armed with a BB gun and a knife on Sunday.
The victim told police the robbery happened when he went to the Spinx on Southport Road to buy candy.
The boy said the other two teens tripped him and hit him in the head. The older boys, which the victim speculated were about 18, then took his gray backpack and fanny pack. The victim’s cell phone was inside the fanny pack.
Police believe one of the suspects may have been captured on the gas station’s surveillance footage.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
