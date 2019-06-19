SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police are investigating after a cyclist reported a passenger in a car gabbed him by his shirt and caused him to wreck his bike in Spartanburg.
It happened Tuesday on East Main Street.
The victim told police he was riding his bike on the side of the road when a burgundy SUV pulled up behind him and people inside began yelling at him to “get out of the road.”
A passenger in the vehicle reportedly then grabbed the victim’s shirt and he wrecked his bike.
Police said the man was able to get a license plate number, which came back on a 2006 Ford Escape.
Police are working to track down the owner of the vehicle.
