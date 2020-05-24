SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Police are investigating after shots were seemingly fired in the area of Palmetto Street, according to an incident report.
Witnesses along Palmetto Street located a shell casing and handed it over to officers.
Police also discovered around 12 additional casings along the same street.
No visible signs of damage were discovered, but the casings were placed into evidence.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
