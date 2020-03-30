SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) An active investigation is underway in the City of Spartanburg after police say a disagreement led to a woman being hit in the face with a bullet.
Spartanburg police officers say they were called to a Lincoln Drive home around 6 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, police encountered a woman who told them she had been hit in the face.
She continued, saying that an argument had taken place within the residence between her and a male. Police say the victim told them that after the disagreement, the man walked outside and began shooting into the home.
The woman said that while she was still inside, she was hit by a bullet in her face. Police say she was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening injury.
The investigation remains ongoing as police are still working to gather more information on the male suspect. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call either Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
