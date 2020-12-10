SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say they're investigating after a body was found near a homeless camp Thursday afternoon.
SPD says they responded to the camp near Branch Street and W. Main Street around 12:10 p.m., where they met with a person who found a man's body in a grassy field. The man was found lying under a blanket and had apparently suffered injuries from an unknown object.
The man's name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 1-888-CRIMESC to leave an anonymous tip.
