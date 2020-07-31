SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department recognized two officers Friday who opened up their own pockets to help a fellow military veteran who was carjacked and robbed.
Police said the crime happened on North Cleveland Park Drive overnight.
Police said a homeless veteran was sleeping in his car when he was approached by three people who demanded money. When the victim refused to give them any money, police said one of the people pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim.
The three suspects then stole the victim's vehicle and police said they found it a short time later.
A short time later, the vehicle was located abandoned.
"Due to the vehicle being held for evidence processing, MPO Renneker and MPO Layton, both being veterans themselves, pulled out their wallets and covered a hotel room for the victim for two nights while his vehicle is being processed," the department said via a Facebook post.
The post concluded with, "Thank you to MPO Renneker and MPO Layton for going above and beyond. Your humbleness is noted but your honorable deed and service to others deserves to be recognized."
