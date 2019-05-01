SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department announced a young mother and her 1-year-old little girl were found safe Wednesday after missing for several days.
Kathryn Myers, 28, and her one-year-old daughter Leslie, were reported missing to police Monday, April 29 - though family says the two were last seen Saturday.
Police said several agencies along the east coast assisted in the search for the duo. Both Myers and child were found in another jurisdiction, evaluated, and deemed alright.
Kimberly Davis, said Kathryn - her stepsister- and Leslie, had been missing since around 10 a.m. Saturday. Kathryn was in a black Honda Accord with a South Carolina tag number NLN170.
"PLEASE help our family find our loved ones. We need the [community's] help to find them, as they could’ve been in a wreck, or worse," Davis said. "She lives with our parents, and has always been very responsible. Every hour that passes is one more where we could be closer to getting them help."
According to a police report filed with the Spartanburg City Police Department, Kathryn's mother alerted them of her daughter and granddaughter's disappearance Saturday.
Davis mentioned this behavior was out of the ordinary for Myers - whose phone is going to voicemail. Davis says it doesn't appear the young mother packed anything for herself or her daughter, and left her phone charger and smartwatch at home.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County Schools unveil proposed General Fund Budget for 2020; includes starting teacher pay at $40k a year
19-year-old Greenville man dies at hospital after bystanders pull him from Lake Keowee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.