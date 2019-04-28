Kylie Mooney and Cassie Bollick, missing girls

Kylie Mooney (L) and Cassie Bollick (R) were reported missing Saturday, April 27. The twelve year olds were dropped off at Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg and have not been heard from since. 

 Source: Spartanburg Police Department

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg City Police Department said they were searching for two young girls who were last seen Saturday. 

According to police, Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were dropped off by a grandparent at Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg and have not been seen since. 

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police said the girls had been found safe and were reunited with their parents. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.