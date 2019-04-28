SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg City Police Department said they were searching for two young girls who were last seen Saturday.
According to police, Cassie Rose Bolick and Kylie Elise Mooney were dropped off by a grandparent at Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg and have not been seen since.
Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police said the girls had been found safe and were reunited with their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.