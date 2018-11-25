SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police said Sunday they are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery within city limits.
Officers were dispatched to the Kangaroo Gas Station on Ezell Boulevard around 6:55 p.m. Saturday in response to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers said they encountered three employees who explained that a man with a gun had stolen an undisclosed amount of cash and several boxes of newport cigarettes.
The victims said the man, wearing a blue bandana around his face, walked into the business and demanded that everyone inside give him money.
An employee described the weapon as a 9mm glock with an extended clip.
Officers said the suspect took cash from both registers, and an employee's phone before leaving.
A perimeter was set up and a K-9 track was called in- to no avail.
The victims were able to describe the suspect as a tall skinny man in his mid twenties standing at about 6 feet tall. At the time of the robbery, the man was described wearing a gray hoodie, blue bandana on his face and dark pants.
Police were able to view surveillance videos and capture
