SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County coroner's office said they are participating in a death investigation within Spartanburg city limits.
Spartanburg City Police said they responded to Gravy's Grill on Kensington Drive around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned three people had been shot.
One man and two women were transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
A victim was identified as 25-year-old Damien Michael Young of Cannons Campground Road in Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. Saturday.
The two other victims were still being treated at the hospital Saturday morning.
Officers say the suspect is a 25-year-old male who left the scene in an older model (1999-2000) Chevrolet Tahoe with a paper tag. Investigators believe the suspect and male victim knew each other prior to the shooting.
Therefore, officers do not believe this to be a random act of violence and said there is no danger to the public.
This remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
