Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On June 8, 2019, officers from the Spartanburg Police Department responded to City Hall, to meet with a complainant.
The complainant informed the officer she was a victim of a telephone scam. The victim explained; the caller told her to purchase gift cards to make her arrest warrants “go away.”
The complainant informed the officer she was just scammed out of a large sum of money. She stated an individual claiming to be Chief Thompson directed her to purchase $5000 worth of gift cards to make her outstanding warrants “go away”.
The caller/impersonator instructed the victim to purchase gift cards from Target and Wal-Mart. The victim was instructed to take photographs of the gift cards, and then send the photographs electronically. The victim stated that she sent the photographs of the gift cards to a phone number provided by the caller. The victim believed following the instructions of the caller would prevent her from being arrested.
However, it is worth noting, the victim does not, nor has had any warrants for her arrest with any police departments in the area.
Although the victim knew there were no reasons for her to an arrest warrant, the caller was still able to convince her that she would be arrested if she did not purchase the gift cards.
Warning/Tips: Government agencies (police department) will not ask an individual to pay using gift cards. Also, no reputable business will require payments using gift cards.
If someone offers to pay you money to purchase gift cards, don’t do it. This should be a red flag. Stop immediately. Do not fall for this; it is a scam.
Also, victims may receive phone calls from the IRS or a police department with a threatening message, stating they will be arrested if they do not follow their instructions of purchasing gift cards. Once the gift cards are purchased the caller will ask for all the information on the cards. The caller will then remove all of the money from the gift cards. Victims who fall for this scam will often be called again to purchased additional gift cards.
If you receive a threatening telephone call from the police, or any government agency. Simply hang up the phone and call that agency directly. Do not use the phone number(s) provided by the caller.
