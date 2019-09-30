SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is issuing a warning to the public after someone told them they'd been scammed out of a large amount of money.
According to police, the victim came to them and said they'd been contacted via email on September 30. The email said if he didn't pay $450 immediately, his driver's license would be suspended.
The victim told police he called the email sender by telephone, and was convinced to send a payment of $450 in gift cards to prevent the alleged suspension.
Police say the email displays a very poor photocopy of the Spartanburg Police Department's badge, but was most definitely not sent by the department.
"Please be advised that no legitimate businesses or government agencies would require a person to settle debts using gift cards," police said.
