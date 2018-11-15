SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg teen will spend up to three decades behind bars for his involvement in an armed robber in 2016 that turned fatal.
19-year-old Keshawn M. Rice was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, and first degree burglary on Thursday.
According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Rice shot 20-year-old Thompson K. Demas on October 8, 2016 in the garage of the victim's home on E. Killarney Drive in Moore.
Witnesses testified that Demas tried to stop the armed robbery, which was carried out by Rice and 19-year-old Carnellious D. Stringer. Demas was shot by both Stringer and Rice; Stringer shot him twice in the back, while Rice shot him in the leg. The gunshot wounds to Demas' back were determined to be the cause of death.
Both Rice and Stringer fled the scene, but were arrested days later.
Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa used eyewitness testimony, medical testimony, and forensic evidence to prove the case.
While Rice was sentenced to 30 years in prison, he will serve 85 percent of that sentence before being eligible for release, meaning he could be released after 25 years and six months behind bars. However, Rice is not eligible for parole.
Stringer had previously pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery in February and received a similar 30-year prison sentence.
Charges against two others in reference to the case are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.