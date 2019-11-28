SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg County woman said nearly everything she owns was taken after her moving trailer was stolen from a friend’s yard.
According to an incident report filed in Spartanburg County, the trailer was stolen from 260 Thompson Chapel Road in Spartanburg sometime between November 10 and November 20.
Tina Walters said she was loaded up and ready to move, with all of her belongings packed onto a trailer.
“We were getting ready to move to Louisiana and we stored most of our stuff at a friend’s house,” Tina Walters said.
Walters said a flat tire prevented her from moving the trailer, so she planned to leave it with her friend and pick it up in a few days.
When she went to pick up the trailer the following week, Walters said the trailer and everything she owned was gone.
“I felt sick. I felt very sick,” Walters said, “It was everything; our clothes, shoes, jewelry, bedroom suits, dishes. Everything.”
According to the incident report, four televisions, two aquariums and a computer were among the stolen items.
Walters said those things can be replaced, but some things are irreplaceable.
“All my kids’ baby books, my pictures, my mama’s pictures from when she was a kid, my sister’s pictures and all our family pictures are gone,” Walters said.
Walters said she hopes the person or people responsible will do the right thing and come forward.
“Honestly, if they would just take the pictures and all the stuff that can’t be replaced and just put it somewhere, I’d be happy with that. I can replace the shoes, the clothes, the games and the dishes, but I can’t replace the pictures or my kids’ baby books and their videos. You can’t replace that. It is not replaceable,” Walters said.
Deputies are looking for a 16-foot black trailer with a damaged wheel. Anyone with information should contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
