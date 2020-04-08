SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Spindale Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a suspect they say is connected to a robbery.
While details on the incident itself remain limited, police say it occurred on Sunday, April 5.
They have open warrants for the arrest of Brandon Jamarr Johnson in connection to the crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Spindale Police Department at (828) 286-3464, the Rutherford County Communcications Center at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477.
