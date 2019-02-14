SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Thursday that a Startex man will spend the next two decades in prison for a shooting spree at a Lyman bar in 2016.
According to Barnette, 34-year-old Jody Ray Thompson was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Barnette says that the spree happened at Playoffs Bar on Little Mountain Road on June 26, 2016, around 3:30 a.m. Officers from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Duncan PD, Lyman PD, and Wellford PD were called to the scene around then where they learned three people had been shot, with two victims transported to the hospital in private vehicles.
Responding officers say one victim identified Thompson as the shooter, and Thompson was also hit by gunfire. Police followed a trail of blood into a nearby wooded area and found him there, where he initially claimed he was trying to diffuse a situation between two people when he pulled his weapon.
However, Barnette says video evidence obtained from the parking lot proved otherwise, showing that Thompson fired multiple shots at his victims and others nearby. Another person on the scene was also armed and fired multiple gunshots during the incident, but Barnette says that man acted in self-defense and held a concealed weapon permit. That second man also reportedly cooperated with law enforcement and their investigation.
All three victims fully recovered from their injuries.
Barnette reports that Thompson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before being eligible for release, and will have to serve an additional 5 years of probation upon release.
Barnette says Thompson's prior criminal convictions include discharging a firearm, possession of marijuana, and criminal domestic violence.
