COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's office says an Easley man could face up to six decades behind prison if he's found guilty on child porn charges.
A news release from Alan Wilson's office says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) made the arrest along with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office on May 26. Wilson's office says 41-year-old Billy Edgar Reynolds was caught with multiple files of child pornography after an investigation sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.
Reynolds faces six counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and has bond set at $5,000 per charge, totaling $30,000 in surety bond. Wilson's office notes each charge carries up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
As of writing, Reynolds remains in the Pickens County jail.
