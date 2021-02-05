HARTWELL, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say a former Hart County commissioner is now facing child pornography charges following a 2019 racketeering investigation.
66-year-old R.C. Oglesby was first arrested in November 2019 after an investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office resulted in 10 counts of shoplifting and two charges of racketeering. The investigation seized electronic devices as evidence, and child pornography was discovered on a device that belonged to him.
Oglesby and his son, Steven, were rounded up for allegedly paying pennies on the dollar for EBT cards, and then using said cards to buy food for their businesses. Four more people were also charged in the investigation, another woman faced drug charges, and one more person was charged with racketeering.
Oglesby was granted bond in the racketeering investigation, but he was arrested again February 4. He is now in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has additional tips is asked to call 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), fill out the form online, or download the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.
