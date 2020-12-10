UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union County man is facing a slew of charges for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material that could result in a more than two-century prison sentence if found guilty and sentenced to the maximum for each charge.
In a news release Thursday, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson announced that 37-year-old James Edward Belue III of Union was arrested on 21 charges tied to the sexual exploitation of minors. Belue's arrest on Dec. 8 came after an investigation from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators acted on a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Union County investigators who were part of the ICAC aided in the investigation.
Belue faces 21 total charges: two for 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 19 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All 21 charges carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence each; if Belue is found guilty of all charges and sentenced to the maximum for each, he could face a prison sentence totaling 210 years.
Belue was also jailed on three counts of failure to appear after release for a previous felony.
Belue's case will now be prosecuted by Wilson's office, which stressed all defendants are proven innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wilson's office also attached a note about the term "child sexual abuse material", or CSAM, as it's being used to replace the term "child pornography" across the world. The office says CSAM better describes the material involved, as pornography implies a child is a consenting participant.
