McCORMICK, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina prison officials say inmates locked a guard inside a cell Sunday evening, while five inmates were later caught outside in the prison yard
FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene at McCormick Correctional Institution just before 6:50 p.m. When we called the prison, a person who answered a phone told us the situation involves inmates who overtook a guard, but the South Carolina Department of Corrections has yet to officially confirm that information.
In a post around 9 p.m., the Facebook page for the McCormick Police Department noted an "incident" had unfolded inside the prison, but prison employees kept inmates inside the fence. The prisoners have since been locked down.
Prior to that, McCormick County Emergency Services had confirmed local and state law enforcement had a perimeter established around the facility and all issues were inside.
Later on in the evening, Chrysti Shain with SCDC provided the full timeline. Sometime before 6 p.m., inmates locked the prison officer in a cell, and five of them were caught near an interior prison yard fence at the time. Nobody escaped, and the incident is now over. The facility has been re-secured.
SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating. There were no injuries to staff, but two inmates were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
State corrections director Bryan Stirling expressed thanks to McCormick County deputies, McCormick police officers, SLED, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and McCormick County EMS for their assistance.
FOX Carolina also checked with neighboring counties to see if deputies had been called to help. Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirmed their bloodhound team was on standby to help if need be.
