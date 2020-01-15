STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said his deputies, and other state authorities, are still searching for an inmate who escaped custody during his work hours.
Sheriff Shirley says early Wednesday morning, kitchen inmate workers were unloading food trucks outside when one inmate made a run for it - hopping a fence and running behind the jail.
Deputies immediately set out in search of the inmate, identified as Calvin McCoy. A resident in the area reached out, saying he saw McCoy run through his yard. This information prompted deputies to widen their perimeter.
Georgia State Patrol came in to assist with the perimeter, providing aerial support as well. Eventually, bloodhounds were brought in and caught McCoy's scent.
Shirley said they were able to track the scent through a wooded area to Toccoa Creek. They've narrowed their perimeter to that area, having searched all day.
As of 4 p.m., the Sheriff said his teams were still on the hunt for the 24-year-old inmate.
McCoy stands at 5'11'' tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has various tattoos on his neck area, as well as one on his cheekbone. Sheriff Shirley said that at the time he escaped, McCoy was wearing a white shirt, tan pants and tennis shoes.
Given he may have walked through the creek, his clothing may now be muddy. Anyone who may see a man matching his description is asked to call 911 immediately.
The Sheriff's Office is warning that anyone in the area please lock their doors, windows, cars, etc. until McCoy is back in custody.
McCoy is currently incarcerated on a burglary charge, and is not considered dangerous.
