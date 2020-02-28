ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Firefighters are responding to a structure fire along Ivy Street, on Saturday evening.
According to the department's social media, the fire began in the basement near the furnace. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Batt 2 and 1 units worked a structure fire off Ivy St. tonight. Fire was in the basement and was contained to the furnace. No reported injuries but 2 adults and 3 teenagers have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting. #NCFire #avlnews pic.twitter.com/5oBJ1khJQB— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) February 29, 2020
Two adults and three teenagers have been displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross Association is assisting the family members.
