ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Firefighters are responding to a structure fire along Ivy Street, on Saturday evening. 

According to the department's social media, the fire began in the basement near the furnace. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. 

Two adults and three teenagers have been displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross Association is assisting the family members. 

