EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the School District of Pickens County said a student was removed from Getty’s Middle School after being accused of making a bomb threat on Thursday morning.
The district said students were kept away from the area that was indicated in the threat and that Easley police were called in to investigate, along with an incendiary device detection K-9 from Clemson University Police.
The officers and K-9 swept the area to ensure there were no explosive devices and the student was removed from school property.
“SDPC will proceed with disciplinary action,” said spokesman John Eby. “We thank the law enforcement agencies for their thorough investigation and the staff at Gettys Middle School for taking appropriate precautions."
