NORCROSS, Ga. (WGCL) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect who after holding up a Subway restaurant, forgot his sandwich and returned to retrieve it.
Police say 34 year-old Zachary Miller was waiting for a sandwich at the Subway location on Medlock Bridge Road when he jumped over the counter, demanded cash and opened the cash register.
He was able to obtain about $100. He then realized he had left the sandwich inside and went back to get it.
He fled the scene in a black, 2003 Acura 3TS with the Tennessee license tag R9230J.
Miller has multiple warrants in Tennessee and Georgia.
