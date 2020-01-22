BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A second grade student at Marshall Primary School reportedly brought a BB gun to school on Wednesday and fired a shot while the gun was still in his backpack, according to Dr. Richard Rosenberger, Superintendent of Anderson School District Two.
Rosenberger said no one was hurt and that officials and the School Resource Officer quickly addressed the issue.
“The student has been removed from school while this is under further investigation. We take the safety of all our students and staff as extremely important and are very appreciative that the staff of Anderson School District Two has handled this quickly and efficiently,” Rosenberger stated in an email.
Another school official said the sound of the gun firing alerted others of its presence and that the gun never left the child’s bookbag. The child never threatened anyone and the official said there was only one BB in the gun: the one that was fired.
Disciplinary action will be determined by the outcome of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.