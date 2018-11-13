Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man suspected of stealing items from inside a deputy's unlocked patrol car was arrested in Anderson County.
The sheriff's office said the theft occurred Monday morning around 4:15 a.m. in the Hammett Crossing subdivision in Greer.
Surveillance footage showed two suspects, wearing hooded sweatshirts, approach the victim’s vehicles before entering the deputy’s county issued Ford Explorer.
The suspect took an M4 rifle, a .38 revolver and a plate carrier containing 4 magazines with .223 bullets. The patrol car was not locked at the time of the break in.
On Tuesday, deputies released photos of the guns and the plate carrier vest that was stolen.
Later Tuesday, deputies announced that Quincent Hayes, 22, had been arrested and charged in the case.
Greenville County deputies said they worked with Anderson County deputies to recover the stolen M4 and plate carrier from separate locations in Anderson County.
Hayes was taken to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and has outstanding warrants out of Florence County, SC, Greenville County deputies said.
Deputies are still trying to locate the second suspect and the stolen .38 revolver.
Investigators ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864- 23-CRIME.
