ON SCENE: Armed robbery along Wade Hampton

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A suspect is being tracked with help from K9 officers after an armed robbery was reported at a restaurant along 3058 Wade Hampton Boulevard, dispatch officials confirm. 

No injuries were reported from the robbery. It is unclear which restaurant was robbed, or what direction the suspect was headed in. 

Greenville County deputies are on scene investigating at this time. We have reached out to their office for more information. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more. 

