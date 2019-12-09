TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A suspect is being tracked with help from K9 officers after an armed robbery was reported at a restaurant along 3058 Wade Hampton Boulevard, dispatch officials confirm.
No injuries were reported from the robbery. It is unclear which restaurant was robbed, or what direction the suspect was headed in.
Greenville County deputies are on scene investigating at this time. We have reached out to their office for more information.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Clemson's Jeff Scott named head coach of University of South Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.