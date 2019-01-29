Hendersonville, N.C (FOX Carolina) -- 'Fanny's Farmacy' a CBD store in Hendersonville experienced a break-in around 4:04 am this morning, police say.
The Hendersonville Police said that it appears the suspect used a small crowbar to break a glass door.
Once inside, the suspect took about 12oz of hemp.
No names have been released at this time, police say.
The suspect's photo from the security camera can be found here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.