LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Jan. 22.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene along the 800 block of Spring Street around 9:30 p.m. LPD chief Krissy Cofield confirmed the shooting. Cofield says a suspect has also not been identified as of writing.
The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jarius Mickele Byrd of Laurens, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Cofield notes the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with crime scene technicians.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020, a bond hearing was held for the suspect, 27-year-old Antone Blakely. Blakely was charged with the following:
- Kidnapping - Bond denied
- Criminal conspiracy - $80,000 bond
- Armed robbery - Bond denied
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime - Bond denied
- Assault by mob, 2nd degree - $1,000 bond
- Murder - Bond denied
