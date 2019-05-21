HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department announced an arrest connected to a hit and run on May 15 that left one woman dead.
The accident happened around 7:17 on the south end of Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.
Police said a silver Subaru with a hand sticker on the front windshield was traveling north on Main Street when it made a left turn onto Kanuga Road and struck the woman as she crossed the street in the crosswalk.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where police said she later passed away. A few days later, police identified her as 62-year-old Jo Anne Ruth Blanton of Hendersonville.
On Monday, May 20, police said they'd arrested William Badham Lorenzana, 26, from Brevard in connection to the fatal hit and run.
Police say he turned himself in after being identified as a suspect. Lorenzana has been charged with second degree murder. On Tuesday, Hendersonville police added a charge of felony hit and run.
His mugshot was not immediately available. Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue to follow this case.
