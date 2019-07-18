HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Hendersonville Police Department has identified a suspect in the TD Bank robbery occurring on July 12, 2019.
Around 3:10 that day, a male wearing a 'Black Label Society' t-shirt and camouflaged hat walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jeffrey Timothy Devaughn, age 40 of Hendersonville, for felony common law robbery.
Devaughn has been apprehended in Oklahoma and extradition to North Carolina is pending.
Pictured below, is a maroon sedan that police say the suspect used to escape.
