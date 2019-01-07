JOHNSON CITY, TN (FOX Carolina) Tennessee investigators say that a man who robbed a bank in Johnson City may be the same man suspected of robbing an Asheville bank days before.

Earlier, we reported that Asheville police were searching for a suspect after a Sun Trust was robbed on January 2.

+3 Asheville police release photos of man sought in Sun Trust robbery Asheville police said they are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Wednesday.

A police report from Johnson City Police on January 4 said they were investigating a reported armed bank robbery at the Mountain Commerce Bank on Bristol Highway.

The situation closely resembled that of the Asheville robbery in that a man between the age of 35-45 entered the building and approached an employee demanding money from the register.

He is described as having a medium build with a gray goatee and was wearing a black baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and eyeglasses.

Lieutenant Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police Department said that based on surveillance video and photos, they believe the suspect is the same person accused of robbing both banks.

However, Lt. Peters says it's very early in the investigation. The first step will be identifying the man.

Both the Johnson City Police Department and the Asheville Police Department are working together on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

They may also call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.