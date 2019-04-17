GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said officers said a man accused of a robbery at the First Citizens bank on North Pleasantburg Drive surrendered to Greenville County deputies on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were notified of the robbery around 11:21 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police said a man approached the counter, handed a teller a note that demanded money, and fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say a quick search of the outside of the building led them to find discarded clothing items - likely worn by the man. 

Greenville Police are asking for information to help them identify this man, who they say is a suspect in a bank robbery at the First Citizens on Pleastanburg. 

Police identified the suspect as Herbert Daniel Pugh of Simpsonville.

Pugh is charged with robbery/ entering a bank with intent to steal.

He was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon after surrendering to deputies early Wednesday morning, police said.

