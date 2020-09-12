YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a York County deputy Saturday.
SLED says the armed suspect was shot as the deputy responded to a domestic violence call. The deputy was not injured, and the suspect's condition was not available as of writing.
The agency was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting by the York County Sheriff's Office.
Saturday's shooting is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, and the first this year involving the York County Sheriff's Office. In 2019, SLED reports there were 45 officer-involved shootings across the state, with one involving YCSO.
