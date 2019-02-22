GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police need your help identifying a shop lifting suspect who stole high-end designer handbags from a consignment shop, on Augusta Street, February 7th.
The designer handbags stolen include brands Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, with a total value of over $5,000.
The suspect is described as a very light skinned black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a Champion brand tennis shoes. The suspect also had gold eye glasses, and used a phone with a yellow/gold case.
Recognize this suspect? Call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463), and we’ll take it from there.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly even earn a cash reward.
