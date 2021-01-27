SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Indiana was arrested Wednesday after he was found at an apartment complex near USC Upstate.
Deputies said the South Carolina Highway Patrol first saw a gray Infiniti SUV around noon that was listed as being connected to Austin Lamont Green, who was wanted for murder and two counts of attempted murder in Marion County, Indiana.
Deputies said troopers lost sight of that vehicle, but another officer later spotted it in the parking lot of College Pointe Apartments, located on College Pointe Lane.
Green was located in an apartment and arrested without incident.
"This agency has signed a Fugitive From Justice warrant on Green and notified Marion County, Indiana." Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email. "Green has already waived extradition back to that state."
Spartanburg County deputies did not have further details about the crime in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.