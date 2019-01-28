Campobello, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Dispatch confirmed they are responding to a call of a break in and shooting in Campobello, on Monday.
The call came in around 6:06 pm. Campobello Police were dispatched to the scene, dispatch confirms.
The shooting was reported along the 100 block of Pine Street and the scene is still active.
Details are limited at this time, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
