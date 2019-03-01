GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday two suspects in the brutal kidnapping and robbery of a well-known couple were extradited from Florida.
Deputies confirmed Friday that Jack Corris Foreman Sr. and Da’Juan Rayshard Young had been transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Both Corris and Young were denied bond during a hearing Friday afternoon.
On Sep. 25, 2018, deputies said they were searching for multiple suspects after Warren Willis was assaulted outside his W.E. Willis store on Highway 414 and forcibly taken back to his home, where the group of assailants tied up and brutalized both Warren and his wife, Ann. Ann was also shot and stabbed during the incident. She spent months in the hospital recovering.
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown announced on Nov. 8, 2018 that Foreman Sr., of Pahokee, FL, had been arrested, along with Mark Allen Wright of Travelers Rest.
Two days later, deputies announced Jermaine Bernard Williams had also been charged in the case.
In early December, deputies arrested Jeffrey Mullins in St. Lucie, FL.
All four were charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, assault and battery first degree, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, arson third degree, and two counts of kidnapping.
The final two suspects in the case, Jack Foreman IV and Young, were arrested on Dec. 18, 2018, deputies said. They were both charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, assault and battery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, arson third degree, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Two others, Ronald Edmond and Kenyatta Foster, were charged with accessory after the fact to a felony after deputies said they learned Edmond and Foster attempted to cover up the crimes and lied to investigators about their knowledge of the brutal assaults.
