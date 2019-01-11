Woodruff, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man has been arrested by Spartanburg County authorities after a home invasion that took place in December along Country Estates road.
The suspect was identified as Keyshadd Rooks, and arrested for armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
According to deputies, the suspect entered the victim's home with two accomplices, who demanded cash. Deputies stated all three males faces were covered, and one suspect held a silver gun with a pearl handle.
Rooks was arrested along with a second suspect, Robert Lee Reynolds, for the home invasion. Both suspects were arrested on warrants for the following: burglary first degree, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both suspects had numerous past charges for separate similar incidents, deputies say.
Details on the third suspect, and if they have been arrested, have not been released to media yet. Stay with FOX Carolina for details as they unfold.
