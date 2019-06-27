DALLAS, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three people were arrested after a Drug Task Force search warrant led to agents’ discovery of more than 100 kilograms of meth and an additional 140 kilos of unfinished meth.
GBI agents said Jorge Menera, Daniel Duarte Landa, and Dominguez Marcio Vazquez were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending.
The arrests came Wednesday morning when the task force served warrants at a home.
Agents stopped a vehicle that was seen leaving the property. A foot pursuit and arrest ensued.
Inside the car, agents found 40 kilograms of meth.
Inside the house, agents said they found a working meth lab and more than 56 kilos of finished product.
The meth was seized along with 140 kilos of meth that was still being cooked.
All three suspects were arrested at the scene.
