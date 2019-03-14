SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man and woman were charged with attempted murder after another man was found stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening near the Lowe's home improvement store at BiLo Place.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital and was in stable condition Thursday, deputies said.
On Thursday deputies said Timothy Dale Glauner, 50, and Terry Quinn, 52, had been arrested.
Both were charged with attempted murder.
Glauner was also charged with public disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Deputies said they tracked down the suspects in a wooded area near Lowe's.
Deputies said Glauner was disorderly and assaulted an officer as he was being taken into custody.
(1) comment
Updates?
