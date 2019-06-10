HENDERSON, N.C (FOX Carolina) -- Detectives are looking for two suspects in a stolen credit card case, Johnny Duncan with HCSO told media.
Deputies say that on June 6,the suspects broke into a vehicle in the East Flat Rock community. A credit card was then stolen from the vehicle.
Later that morning around 5 am, the stolen credit card was used twice, by the pictured suspects in these two vehicles at Bojangles on Upward Rd in East Flat Rock.
Deputies say around two hours later the stolen credit card was used again at Wal-Mart, in Marion NC.
Anyone with information as to the identification of these two individuals is asked to contact Detective Pierce at (828) 694-2825.
