GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Suspended Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis is expected to make a court appearance Friday morning as part of a motion to clarify counsel.
According to Leslie Robinson, assistant solicitor for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, Lewis is expected to appear at 10:30 a.m.
Back in April 2018, Lewis was indicted by a grand jury on charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. The indictments state Lewis "willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duties as the Greenville County Sheriff through a series of improper acts" between January 2017 and February 2018. The indictments also charge Lewis with obstruction of justice between April 2017 and February 2018, as SLED investigated those allegations against him.
Lewis pushed back, pleading not guilty to those charges.
Savannah Nabors, a former assistant to Lewis, claimed she was hired and immediately faced sexual harassment from him. Lewis claims everything that happened was consensual.
Lewis is represented by the Fayssoux and Landis law firm. FOX Carolina has reached out to the firm for further comment on Friday's hearing.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lewis following the indictment.
Johnny Mack Brown is currently serving as the interim sheriff.
