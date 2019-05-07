SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies, and SWAT team members are on scene of a situation along Old Furnace Road.
The scene is in the Boiling Springs area of Spartanburg County.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
We have a crew on scene, and are working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting, 2 in custody
Coroner releases name of Simpsonville man killed in shooting near Pelzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.