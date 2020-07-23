SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sylva police are investigating after the town says a virtual meeting held by the Board of Commissioners was hijacked by others, who then proceeded to fill the feed with foul language and racial slurs.
In a news release posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday, the town government explained that the shift to a virtual platform, which remains unnamed as of now, was necessary in order to comply with state orders and provide total transparency to the public. So far, the town says it has worked well, up until the incident Thursday morning.
The commissioners' meeting began at 9 a.m. as usual, but the release says control was wrested from town staff. The town says virtual attendees saw other images on their screens, and multiple voices could be heard using racial slurs and other foul language. Town staff says they could not mute the voices, so the board of commissioners chose to recess the meeting. After consulting with legal counsel, the town says the meeting was reconvened and a motion to call a special meeting was passed. This new meting is slated for Monday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held on Zoom. The original meeting then adjourned because of the compromise.
“Our meetings are open to the public however we do not and will not tolerate abusive behavior. I apologize to all that were on the call to conduct town business," said mayor Lynda Sossamon in the release.
The town says Sylva PD contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help in a criminal investigation, with the hope of identifying the suspects and applying all applicable charges.
Anyone who knows about who may be responsible should call Sylva PD or the Jackson County Communications Center at 828-586-1911.
