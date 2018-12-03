Hampton heights suspect

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help with identifying the pictured suspect who broke into Hampton Heights Baptist Church, located at 2511 Wade Hampton Boulevard, during the night of November 3, 2018. (Sourcew: GCSO)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a suspect in a church burglary.

Deputies posted photos of the suspect on Facebook Monday.

Deputies said the suspect broke into Hampton Heights Baptist Church on the night of November 3.

The suspect took off with an Apple Macbook Pro.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-23-CRIME.

